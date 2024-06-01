Man pleads guilty to rape of sister 2 decades ago after losing court fight

A man who lost a court fight to be tried as a juvenile for sex crimes he is accused of committing more than 20 years ago in the Oxnard area has pleaded guilty and faces the potential of decades in prison.

Defendant Stephen Delacruz, now 37, pleaded guilty in mid-May to eight felonies against his sister that authorities said they only learned of in 2019 when she reported her allegations to police. He was 14 and 15 at the time of the offenses in the early 2000s, while she was around 8 years old, according to prosecutors.

He pleaded guilty in Ventura County Superior Court to three counts of forcible rape, three counts of forcible oral copulation and two counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object. The San Diego man faces sentencing on June 27, when District Attorney Erik Nasarenko intends to ask for a 30-year prison term.

Had Delacruz been sentenced as a juvenile, he could have received no more than two years in a locked juvenile treatment facility, according to the district attorney's office.

It's the first known example of a Ventura County case reviewed under a 2023 state law aimed at sending more youths accused of violent crimes to the juvenile system, which is focused on rehabilitation.

Before trying them as adults, judges must find "by clear and convincing evidence" the defendant is "not amenable" to rehabilitation in the juvenile system. Previously, judges could transfer juveniles to adult court based on a "preponderance of the evidence," or essentially what evidence was most convincing.

DA's office spokesman Joey Buttitta said five other juvenile cases in the county, all for individuals accused of murder, have been reviewed under the new standard since the law went into effect in January 2023. The juvenile court found prosecutors proved the "clear and convincing" standard in all five cases and returned them to adult court, he said.

Delacruz's attorney, Moriya Christie, did not return messages seeking comment on the case and what she would be asking for in terms of a sentence. Before her client entered his guilty plea on May 14, she asked for the case to be dismissed on various grounds, including the length of time since the alleged offenses. The court denied her requests.

When The Star covered the issue after the law went into effect last year, she said the new standard was not met in the case of her client. She said there's also the question of whether it's appropriate to transfer defendants who were 14 or 15 years old at the time of the alleged offense to adult court based on their ability to understand their actions and the consequences at that young age.

Nasarenko said the victim never gave up.

“Despite multiple setbacks and delays, she kept fighting for justice and to have her voice heard in court," he said in a statement announcing the guilty plea. "Because of her determination to see her brother held accountable for these egregious crimes, the legal process did ultimately work.”

The new standard for rehabilitation generally applies to youths who committed violent crimes when they were 16 or older. Delacruz was 14 and 15 at the time of the alleged crimes, but the law allows transfer to adult court when individuals of those ages were not apprehended before the end of the juvenile court's jurisdiction.

The courts reportedly found it applied in Delacruz's case because he was apprehended at age 32, beyond the limit of the juvenile court's jurisdiction at age 25.

Local judges have twice transferred the sexual assault case to adult court.

Ventura County Superior Court Judge Kevin McGee, who is now retired, moved the case to adult court in 2020 based on the previous standard of "preponderance of the evidence." Early last year, Superior Court Judge Ferdinand Inumerable transferred it again based on the new standard of "clear and convincing evidence" after finding the defendant was not amenable to rehabilitation in the juvenile system.

Delacruz asked the state Court of Appeal to overrule him, but a three-judge panel unanimously affirmed Inumerable's decision. The state justices found the lower court judge did not abuse his discretion based on "substantial evidence" of criminal sophistication, unlikelihood the defendant could be rehabilitated in the limited two-year period he would spend under the juvenile court's jurisdiction and the grievous nature of the alleged offenses.

The defendant also argued the appeals court should dismiss the case against him because prosecutors should have filed the allegations back in the early 2000s when he was accused of sexual assaults against two other girls. The lower court said it appeared his sister was in a group of potential victims during that time frame, but that she denied being a victim of any type of misconduct.

Inumerable found prosecutors could not pursue charges involving his sister then and the appeals court agreed, saying the facts available at the time were insufficient.

Delacruz then asked the California Supreme Court to review the decision, but the court denied the request in late January.

The defendant was free on $500,000 bond under a supervised release program, according to Nasarenko and the court docket. Delacruz allegedly violated the terms of his release by attending a family get-together where minors were present, Nasarenko said.

A hearing on that issue is set for Monday.

Kathleen Wilson covers courts, mental health and local government issues for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at kathleen.wilson@vcstar.com or 805-206-8805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Man pleads guilty to rape of minor sister two decades ago