Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Dylan Rounds One Month After His Skeletal Remains Were Found

Rounds went missing after speaking with his grandmother on May 28, 2022

Box Elder County Sheriff's Department Dylan Rounds

James Brenner has pled guilty to murdering 19-year-old Dylan Rounds two years after he went missing in Utah.

According to a press release from the Box Elder County Attorney's Office, on Wednesday, May 15, Brenner entered his plea in the First District Court in Brigham City, Utah, resolving three court cases. Two were related to Rounds' death.

The county attorney's office stated that the plea deal required Brenner to disclose the location of the young farmer's remains before his court appearance on Wednesday. Rounds' skeletal remains were found in April.

East Idaho News James Brenner

"In exchange, Brenner received a reduction from first-degree felony aggravated murder to second-degree felony murder. The second charge, desecration of human remains, was dismissed," the press release added, noting that Brenner also pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

A third case for aggravated assault, predating and not relating to Dylan's death, was dismissed. Under the plea deal, Brenner will serve the sentences for each charge consecutively, and "prison is mandatory." His sentencing is scheduled for July 1.

Box Elder County Attorney Stephen Hadfield said in a statement that "being able to bring Dylan home and bring this prosecution to a successful conclusion is a great relief."

Getty Images Stock image of a court gavel

"It has been amazing to see what the tireless and unrelenting effort of so many different people can accomplish. We wouldn’t be here without each of their individual contributions," his statement continued.



Rounds went missing after speaking with his grandmother on May 28, 2022. According to a federal complaint previously obtained by PEOPLE, Brenner, then 58, was squatting in a trailer on the property where Rounds kept his grain truck. He was named a suspect in the case in July 2022.

"The current totality of information gathered from the many interviews and searches, along with the analysis of both physical evidence and forensic data, has identified James Brenner as a suspect," Chief Deputy Cade Palmer of the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office previously said.



In a previous conversation with PEOPLE, Rounds' mother Candice Cooley shared how he made his dreams of owning his farm come to life by purchasing hundreds of acres of land in the remote Utah desert.

"Dylan was out building his life," Cooley said in June 2022. "His lifelong dream was to have his own farm. He has spent the last two summers ripping out and redeveloping that ground on his own. He got his water rights. He did everything. And this year his grain was finally coming up. He finally got a crop. He got his pivot up. It was a fully functional farm."

Earlier this month, Rounds' family created Dylan's Legacy, a nonprofit organization that "provides resources, guidance, and emotional support to those affected by similar circumstances," according to its website.

