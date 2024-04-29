Man pleads guilty to murder 6 years after fatally shooting Wilmington man in home invasion

A 24-year-old man has pled guilty to charges related to the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Richard Young in Wilmington in February 2018, the Delaware Department of Justice said Monday.

Nasir Anderson was indicted in February 2023 almost five years after he and an accomplice killed Young while attempting to rob him in his Wilmington apartment. They entered his residence on North Market Street with handguns and black ski masks, according to the justice department, and shot Young multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his murder was ultimately considered a cold case until Wilmington police were able to link Anderson to the shooting. Anderson's accomplice was killed in July 2018, according to the Department of Justice.

"This is a just result on a years-old, heinous murder,” said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Both our prosecutors and the Wilmington Police refused to give up, and after years of single-minded dedication we are bringing justice for the deceased and his family."

Anderson pled guilty to second-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, first-degree robbery and second-degree conspiracy on April 22. His sentencing is scheduled for June 28.

Send story tips or ideas to Hannah Edelman at hedelman@delawareonline.com. For more reporting, follow them on X at @h_edelman.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Guilty murder plea entered 6 years after fatal Wilmington shooting