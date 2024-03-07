Man pleads guilty, gets 10 years

Mar. 7—CATLETTSBURG — A 26-year-old man pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Thursday in Boyd County Circuit Court.

Brandon Caudill, appearing from the Boyd County Detention Center via video conference, pleaded guilty to two counts of trafficking fentanyl or carfentanil and one count of trafficking less than 2 grams of methamphetamine. Facing a maximum of 18 years in prison, he agreed to serve 10.

The trafficking occurred on Jan. 25, 2023, and Feb. 6, 2023, according to court records.

Caudill and Shelbi Gentry, of Rush, were arrested on Feb. 6, 2023, during a raid in 1800 block of Belmont Street in Ashland.

Gentry pleaded guilty in May 2023 to similar charges and is serving 10 years of prison time.

According to the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force, both Caudill and Gentry were under investigation beginning in 2022.

Attorney David Mussetter, who represented Caudill, said his client "accepts full responsibility" and "regrets his conduct."

