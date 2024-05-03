Man pleads guilty to deadly 2023 hit-and-run in Rochester

A 24-year-old man on Thursday pleaded guilty to causing the death of a pedestrian in a hit-and-run crash on East Main Street in Rochester.

Nicholas Caretta pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and leaving the scene of a fatal accident, both felonies, in state Supreme Court for the April 25, 2023 death of Josiah Porchea, 22, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

Porchea was standing near his parked vehicle on East Main Street, near Scio Street, around 3:45 a.m., when Caretta struck Porchea with his car and drove away from the scene. Porchea was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he died.

“Nicholas Caretta hit and killed Josiah Porchea with his car, before fleeing the scene instead of trying to help the dying victim,” Assistant District Attorney Ryan Mulcahy, who prosecuted the case, said in a news release. “The defendant deprived a mother of her son and stole Josiah Porchea from his loved ones."

Caretta is scheduled to be sentenced by state Supreme Court Justice Thomas Moran on May 13. He faces 4 to 12 years in state prison, according to the DA's Office.

