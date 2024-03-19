Man pleads guilty to criminal recklessness in 2022 killing during attempted car theft

A man has pleaded guilty to his role in the 2022 shooting of a 30-year-old attempting to steal his car on the east side of Indianapolis, according to online court records.

Anvictor Butler pleaded guilty Tuesday to criminal recklessness as part of a deal that dismissed his murder charge in the death of Dustin Phipps. For his sentence, Butler was given credit for the time he served in jail, which equated to the day he turned himself in on Nov. 15, 2022, until Wednesday, and additional days for good time credit.

He was released from custody Tuesday. The deal further stipulates that the case will be expunged from Butler’s record if he is not convicted of another crime for the next 10 years.

According to court records, Butler turned himself into police shortly after the shooting, which occurred near Southeastern and South Emerson avenues.

Security camera footage showed that prior to the gunfire, Butler drove up to the gas station, exited a white Chevy Malibu and entered the store.

Moments later, Phipps was seen getting out of the passenger side of a white box truck nearby and got into the Chevy that Butler was driving, the affidavit stated. Phipps is then seen backing up the car to leave the parking lot.

Butler is then said to have run out of the gas station and up to the car before firing one shot into the driver’s side. A witness said Phipps slumped over in the seat and the car continued rolling.

Later that day, an attorney contacted police on Butler’s behalf regarding his involvement in the shooting, noting he was still carrying the handgun.

