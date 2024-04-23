Man pleads guilty to child porn-related charges in Miami County

A man has pleaded guilty to 30 child porn-related charges in Miami County.

As News Center 7 reported back in March, Keeshawn Satterwhite, 29, was accused of possessing child pornography.

He also was alleged to knowingly have several videos on his cell phone and tablet of young children performing sex acts, according to court documents.

Satterwhite initially pleaded not guilty.

Piqua Police said they got an alert from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

This is not the first time Satterwhite has been in trouble.

He’s already a registered sex offender.

Satterwhite could face a jail sentence of 244 years.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in May.