Man pleads guilty to attempted murder in December shooting at Pueblo KOA campground

A man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder in a shooting at the KOA campground in late December.,

In a plea deal with the 10th Judicial District Attorney, Steven Hollingsworth, 54, pleaded guilty to an added count of attempted second-degree murder. The plea deal stipulates that Hollingsworth will serve between 10 and 24 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Hollingsworth was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder, but that charge was dropped in exchange for his guilty plea.

Sheriff's Office continues to investigate shooting at KOA campground north of Pueblo. One person shot and taken to Colorado Springs hospital for treatment. A suspect is in custody. There is no danger to the community.

The charges against Hollingsworth stem from an incident on Dec. 23, when Hollingsworth shot the property manager at the campground twice with a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun loaded with buckshot.

The shooting occurred because of a dispute over rent money, Hollingsworth said in an interview with deputies.

Hollingsworth told deputies he had $80,000 saved in a bank account when he moved to Pueblo, but his funds were depleted within three months. Hollingsworth accused his victim of double charging him for rent and said he had asked the victim to "do the right thing" and allow his family to stay in the camper while Hollingsworth would sleep in the woods.

Hollingsworth told deputies that the victim told him that he didn't care if Hollingsworth came up with the money and wanted him gone.

It was at this point that Hollingsworth shot the victim twice with a shotgun, he told deputies.

"I wasn't trying to kill him, I could have if I wanted to," he told deputies, according to an arrest affidavit. "I shot him in the leg and chest — not the chest, the shoulder. At that point in time, I'll be honest, I didn't care if I killed him or not. I was aggravated and mad. Inflicting pain on him is what I wanted to do. Was It wrong? I guess it was."

Throughout the interview, Hollingsworth expressed apologies for shooting his victim.

A Pueblo County sheriff's deputy responds to the KOA campground in Pueblo on Dec. 29, 2023, to investigate a shooting.

The victim allegedly recorded the interaction that immediately preceded the shooting. In the recording, Hollingsworth could allegedly be heard threatening to shoot the victim in the head, according to the affidavit.

The victim suffered serious bodily injury in the shooting, including a broken skull, bleeding around the brain, and the loss of a finger.

Hollingsworth will be sentenced on June 10 by Judge Thomas Flesher. He's currently being held in the Pueblo County jail on a $500,000 cash or surety bond.

