Man pleads guilty to 2023 shooting that left a man dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Eric Ford pleaded guilty to second degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault charges from a shooting at a Circle K on Juan Tabo and Lomas in 2023.

Ford was in front of Judge Stanley Whitaker for a plea hearing Wednesday morning. Investigators say in February 2023, Ford was kicked out of the Circle K and responded by punching the clerk. Michael Uroiste, a bystander, stepped in to intervene. During the incident Ford shot Uroiste, who died from his injuries. Another innocent bystander was also shot during the incident. As part of the plea deal, Ford will serve between 18 to 25 years behind bars.

