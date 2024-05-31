Man pleads guilty to 2023 drive-by shooting after his father pleaded guilty to murder

Five suspects were apprehended in 2023 after a drive-by shooting left a 12-year-old girl with lasting injuries. The first of the five pleaded Thursday in the Taylor County Courthouse.

Jose Angel Morales Jr. pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. Judge Jeff Propst of the 104th District Court heard his plea and subsequently sentenced Morales to 15 years in prison.

Morales' father, Jose Angel Morales, pleaded guilty in January to the 2005 cold case murder of Bobby Beck. The elder Morales was originally arrested on Aug. 17, 2023, and pleaded guilty Jan. 24.

He was subsequently sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge James Eidson of the 42nd District Court.

The elder Morales will serve that sentence concurrently with a 12-year sentence in connection with unrelated drug charges from Tom Green County.

It remains to be seen if the father and son will be assigned to the same prison or not.

Four defendants remain

Elmer Rodriguez Jr. of Abilene has opted for a jury trial set for Sept. 16. Propst will hear the trial in the 104th District Court with Assistant District Attorney Erin Stamey as lead prosecutor on the case.

Nicholas James Baker of Abilene has also requested a trial by jury, but the 104th District Court has yet to set the date.

Kacey Alexander Broughton of Abilene will be back in court in the next 30 days to see if a plea agreement or deal can be reached.

Anyone charged with a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court beyond a reasonable doubt.

The three remaining named suspects could face two to 20 years in prison if convicted, according to assistant Taylor County District Attorney Dan Joiner.

The final defendant is an unnamed juvenile, and records are kept closed with such juvenile cases.

