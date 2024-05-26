Man pleads guilty to 2021 kidnapping, murder of 25-year-old Kearns woman

KEARNS, Utah (ABC4) — A man pleaded guilty Friday to kidnapping and murdering a 25-year-old Kearns woman in 2021.

Orlando Esiesa Tobar, 32, pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, on Friday, May 24. He was initially charged with aggravated murder, which was later amended, and was facing an obstruction of justice charge, which has now been dismissed without prejudice.

According to court documents, Conzuelo “Nicole” Solorio-Romero was taken from her home by two men with guns in February of 2021. Officials say she had alerted a friend through a video message who contacted the police and nearby witnesses also reported seeing a woman forced into a vehicle.

The documents say she was brought to a West Valley studio apartment where witnesses watched two men force her into the residence at knifepoint. Witnesses said they saw “Chaparro” — later identified as Tobar — question her about speaking with police.

Solorio-Romero denied speaking with police but told one of the witnesses that her husband did not commit suicide as the witness thought but was killed by the two men who now had her detained.

Tobar then said “she knew too much” and would not be leaving the apartment. Witnesses said he then moved his head to the side, and the other armed man — identified as Jorge Medina-Reyes –shot Solorio-Romero in the back of the head.

The witnesses said they left the apartment and heard another shot inside followed by Tobar walking out with a gun in hand.

More than a month later, Solorio-Romero’s body was found wrapped in plastic garbage bags.

Medina-Reyes pleaded not guilty to murder and kidnapping charges, however, court records show he has a date set in June to address a possible plea change.

Fernando Marquez and Carolina Marquez are also facing murder and kidnapping charges in connection to the incident, however, they are still awaiting trial. Ivan Acosta and Cristian Morales are facing charges for alleged obstruction of justice and abuse or desecration of a dead human body.

Tobar’s sentencing is set to place on July 22.

