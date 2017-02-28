Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Murdering 15-Month-Old Baby Gets 60 Years in Prison

An Indiana man who admitted killing a 15-month girl after kidnapping her from a relative’s home has been sentenced to 60 years behind bars.

Kyle Parker, 23, agreed to a deal with prosecutors that dropped rape, aggravated battery and other charges against him. An Owen County judge accepted his guilty pleas to kidnapping and murder on Monday.

Parker was at the home of Shaylyn Ammerman last March, drinking with the child’s uncle and grandfather, prosecutors said. He waited until the other adults were asleep, then scooped up baby Shaylyn and slipped out of the family’s house in southern Indiana.

Her body was found two days later near a river about nine miles from home, propped against a tree. She had been choked, raped and killed, authorities said. Bleach had been poured over her small body.

“You, Mr. Parker, have no moral compass,” Judge Lori Thatcher Quillen told him in court. His actions, she said, were “pure evil” and gut-wrenching.”

After she announced his sentence, the judge advised her bailiff, “you can now get him out of my courtroom,” WBIW-TV reported.

A medical examiner said in court documents that the baby suffered the worst sexual trauma she had seen in her career.

