Man who pleaded guilty to 1993 attempted rape denied parole

A man who pleaded guilty in 1994 to attempted rape was denied parole, according to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

Ahmad Erakat, 54, was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison for residential burglary in 1990, assault with a deadly weapon in 1990, and assault with intent to commit rape in 1993.

On Oct. 27, 1993, Erakat and the victim were drinking beers at his house. Erakat was an acquaintance of the victim and he was supposed to repair her car, according to the DA.

While the two were drinking together, Erakat started acting strangely and the victim attempted to leave, which angered Erakat. He told the victim she was not going anywhere and to drink her beer. When she attempted the leave again, Erakat slammed the victim into a wall, according to the DA.

Erakat then strangled the victim on the ground and dragged her to a bedroom. He attempted to kiss the victim and remove her clothes. The victim fought off Erakat and escaped, but was injured from the incident, according to the DA.

Erakat was denied parole for three years. His next parole hearing could be in 18 months.