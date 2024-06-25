Man to plead to sexual assault that allegedly took place at Wichita Theatre

A former employee at the Wichita Theatre in Wichita Falls is expected to take a plea deal Thursday rather than go to trial on allegations that he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl at the theater on Indiana Avenue.

Josiah Alan Derbyshire, 32, was charged with sexual assault of a child in connection with an incident in July 2018.

Derbyshire was free Tuesday from Wichita County Jail on a $25,000 bond, according to online jail records.

Court gavel

Derbyshire, who was 26 at the time and listed an address in Fort Worth, was charged with sexual assault of a child after a Crime Stoppers tip led to his arrest. He had left the theater by the time he was charged.

According to court affidavits filed in the case, the girl told interviewers at Patsy’s House Children's Advocacy Center Derbyshire had texted her and asked her to meet him at the theater.

She said after she arrived, he took her to an upstairs balcony where he sexually assaulted her despite her protests.

Derbyshire had been scheduled to go on trial this week prior to reaching the plea deal.

Eighty-ninth District Judge Charles Barnard is expected to authorize the deal Thursday.

It calls for five years of deferred adjudication-community supervision in exchange for a guilty plea.

In this type of probation, if a defendant successfully serves his term of probation, he can avoid having a conviction on his record and have it wiped.

Derbyshire has been free on bail since November 2018.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Man to plead to sexual assault at Wichita Theatre