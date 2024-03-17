Man plans to propose to longtime girlfriend after seeing $1 million Mega Millions win

A Pennsylvania man plans to celebrate a big lottery win with a proposal.

The man, who didn’t provide his name, said he bought the winning ticket in New Jersey during his work break, according to a March 13 news release from Jackpocket.

The man ordered the quick pick ticket for the Oct. 6 drawing on the Jackpocket app and matched all numbers except the gold mega ball, officials said.

Then, the morning after the drawing, he received an email saying, “You won big!”

The man was sitting next to his girlfriend of 10 years when he saw that he won, Jackpocket officials said in a blog post.

“We were both kind of in a daze all Saturday. I was supposed to get the oil changed on my car and I completely forgot,” he said.

The man said the win came at a perfect time.

“I’ve been saving up for a ring for her,” he said. “Over the past 10 years, I’ve kept a log of what she likes. I think we found one.”

The couple has an 8-month-old baby and says a new home is also on the list, the news release said.

“I was super excited,” the man said when picking up his prize with his brother. “I still am.”

Powerball player just misses $623 million jackpot — but still wins big in Michigan

Powerball player just misses $623 million jackpot — but still win big in New Jersey

Mega Millions player just misses $815 million jackpot — but still wins big in New York