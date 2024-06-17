Man on parole for attempted homicide arrested in Rankin after police chase

A man on parole for attempted homicide was arrested in Rankin after a police chase.

According to a criminal complaint, Bernard Carter, 32, was seen driving 75 mph on Overland Avenue in Duquesne at 1:49 a.m. on Sunday. Officers said the speed limit on the road is 35 mph. Officers say he was swerving back and forth between the right and left lanes.

Police say they tried to pull him over but he took off as the traffic stop began. A police chase then began. Court documents say the pursuit happened on State Route 837 and that Carter swerved around and passed vehicles in oncoming traffic lanes. They believe he was reaching speeds higher than 100 mph.

Eventually, police decided to stop pursuing the vehicle and began traveling down the road at a normal rate of speed. As they continued down the road they checked for any accidents caused by Carter who they believed was still fleeing. During their check they arrived at the intersection of S Braddock Avenue and Kenmawr Avenue in Rankin. There, they say they found the Jeep belonging to Carter that they had been chasing. Police say they saw him taking off on foot near the vehicle.

Police say they told Carter to stop running but he told them, “No.”

When police caught up to Carter they say a scuffle ensued that resulted in tasers being deployed multiple times and officers sustaining injuries.

Court documents say Carter was able to overcome four police officers until a fifth officer arrived to complete the arrest.

Four officers reported injuries.

Carter is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and has been denied bail. Police say he was out on parole for attempted homicide charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

1 hurt in rollover crash in Pine Township State senator, neighbor work to save delivery driver who collapsed on the job in Bridgeville Local bar expected to be demolished after massive fire in Westmoreland County VIDEO: 5 buildings damaged in McKeesport fire DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts