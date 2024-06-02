Man on parole arrested after carjacking, kidnapping: sheriff’s office

(KRON) – A Redwood City resident and parolee was arrested after carjacking a vehicle, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, a man attempted to carjack a vehicle and was unsuccessful. The suspect then jumped into the front passenger seat to force a driver to make a U-turn at the intersection of Middlefield Road and Pacific Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect then jumped out of the vehicle and fled.

Deputies surrounded the area and located the suspect around 4th Avenue and Middlefield Road. The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Redwood City resident Josue A. Hernandez.

Hernandez was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility for carjacking, kidnapping and parole violation.

No injuries were reported. According to the sheriff’s office, no weapons were used in the carjacking.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Sergeant Gaby Chaghouri at gchaghouri@smcgov.org or 650-363-4911.

