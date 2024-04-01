Man who orchestrated killing of Zaria McKeever by teen brothers pleads guilty to first-degree murder

The man who orchestrated the Brooklyn Park home invasion and killing of Zaria McKeever by a pair of teenage brothers pled guilty to murder Monday as jury selection in his trial was set to begin.

Erick Haynes entered the plea to one count of first-degree intentional murder while committing a felony and will be sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years, said his defense attorney Robert Paule, who declined to comment further. Sentencing is scheduled for April 12 after Hennepin County District Judge William Koch conditionally accepted Haynes plea Monday morning.

Haynes, 23, was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and charged with two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the killing of McKeever, his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child. The remaining murder counts will be dismissed at sentencing.

His trial was to be held jointly with his sister and his sister's husband who are also charged with felony aiding an offender after the fact. It's unclear if Eriana and Tavion James, both 24, will head to trial or also enter guilty pleas.

Prosecutors filed charges in March 2023 against the James' and they married about two weeks later, according to records. Their attorneys objected to a joint trial.

Haynes remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail. He is accused of enlisting two teenage brothers, with the youngest accused of firing fatal shots at McKeever, who shared a baby girl with Haynes.

His plea comes a week after the youngest brother, Foday Kevin Kamara, 17, of Brooklyn Park, pled guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder.

Kamara admitted to killing McKeever alongside his older brother, John Kamara, at the behest of Haynes, who armed the teens and drove them to McKeever's new boyfriend's apartment

John Kamara, accepted a plea deal offer from Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty in March before Attorney General Keith Ellison took over prosecution. After mounting pressure from McKeever's family and the community over Moriarty's lenient plea offers, Gov. Tim Walz reassigned the case to Ellison at his request.

Kamara is serving a two-year sentence at the juvenile correctional facility in Red Wing and will be on probation until his 21st birthday.

Prosecutors originally moved to certify the Kamara brothers as adults so they could stand trial for second-degree murder alongside Haynes. But Moriarty abruptly changed course, offering the teens a plea in exchange for testifying against Haynes.

Assistant Attorneys General Erin Eldridge and Leah Erickson filed arguments for why they believe one trial instead of three is in the best interest of justice. They don't allege any of the adult defendants shot McKeever, but that they all conspired before, during or immediately after the murder.

"All charges here stem from the same offense: the shooting death of [McKeever] by one of the juveniles Mr. Haynes allegedly induced to commit murder," Koch wrote in his joint trial order.

"One week before the murder, Mr. Haynes communicated to his sister threats about [McKeever] and [McKeever's boyfriend], including requests for his sister to assault [McKeever]," Koch wrote.

He added that Haynes' sister's car was used in the events leading up to the murder, "and she admitted driving it and confronting [McKeever] during these events. [She] and Mr. James were with Mr. Haynes just hours before the murder, then again right after the murder. They both took an injured [John Kamara] to the hospital, told consistent lies to officers about what happened, and then returned to the hotel to apparently continue cover-up efforts. These discussions and acts place all three in close concert in the conduct leading to the murder of [McKeever]."

Koch found the same evidence would be used in each adult trial. He said all cases require the state to prove murder was committed; as for the Jameses, the state has to prove they knew it was committed and intentionally aided the person who committed it.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments.

Star Tribune staff writer Liz Sawyer contributed to this report.