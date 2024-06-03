Man offers woman a ride home, then she’s forced to jump from moving car, OR cops say

A woman jumped from a moving car after a man offered to give her a ride home but refused to let her leave, Oregon police say.

The 47-year-old woman told police a man pulled up in his car beside her, offering her a ride home, early on Friday, May 31, the Portland Police Bureau said in a June 1 news release.

When they arrived, the woman opened the car door to leave, but the man accelerated the car and she couldn’t exit, police said.

As the woman fought with the man, he punched her in the face, police said.

After driving several blocks, the woman jumped from the moving car, police said.

Though she was hurt from the fall, police said she was able to run away.

Home surveillance video obtained by KATU News shows the woman banging on the door of a home, pleading for help.

“He’s trying to abduct me,” the woman can be heard saying while talking on the phone, the TV station reported.

Officers arrived and “found the woman hiding in a driveway,” police said.

By this time, police said the suspect, identified as Ra Fet, 25, had already fled.

A short time later, an officer spotted Fet’s car and pulled him over, according to police.

The woman was treated on scene for cuts and bruises, police said.

Fet was arrested and is facing multiple charges, including first-degree kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse, fourth-degree assault and reckless driving, according to police.

He is being held without bail, online jail records show.

