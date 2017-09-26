The Man a Nurse Tried to Save During Her Arrest Died

An Idaho man who became the center of a patient consent controversy and led to the arrest of a Salt Lake City nurse has died from his injuries.

The Rigby Police Department announced in a Facebook post that William “Bill” Grey died Monday night from his car wreck wounds weeks after a suspect fleeing from Utah State Highway Patrol crashed into Gray’s truck in August, The Kansas City Star reports.

“Bill was burnt on 46 percent of his body. Since the event he has been at the University of Utah burn unit, where he has received the best and most skillful care available. He has been in a long hard fight. Tonight, his body lost this fight. We would like to offer our condolences to his wife, April, and their loved ones,” the department said in their statement.

Gray, who was a full-time truck driver, was also a reserve officer with the Rigby Police Department. The department remembered Grey as a “big man, with a bigger heart,” who always had a funny story to tell.

Gray’s injuries from the accident came with national attention when Salt Lake City Nurse, Alex Wubbels, was arrested while she tried to keep police officers from taking blood from Gray while he was unconscious. The viral video shows Wubbels explaining to Detective William Payne that it was illegal to draw blood from a patient without their consent.

After clearly explaining to the officer why she is not allowed to draw blood, Payne placed Wubbels under arrest, handcuffed her and forcefully shoved the University of Utah Hospital nurse into the back of a police car while she screamed “Stop” and “I’ve done nothing wrong.”

Since the viral video, Payne has been fired from his job as a paramedic.

In an earlier Facebook post, the Rigby Police Department thanked Wubbels for her efforts in caring for Gray and apologized for the way Payne has acted.

“The Rigby Police Department would like to thank the nurse involved and hospital staff for standing firm, and protecting Officer Gray’s rights as a patient and victim. Protecting the rights of others is truly a heroic act,” the department’s post said.

Most recently, Utah lawmakers are working together on a law that explains to officers when they can and cannot draw blood without consent because of the incident.

A Gofundme account has been set up to help pay for Gray’s medical bills.

Related Articles