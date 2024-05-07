Man now faces manslaughter charge in connection with Groton assault

May 6—GROTON — A Hartford man is now facing a second-degree manslaughter charge in connection with a March 25 assault that led to the death of a Bridgeport man.

Antwan T. Strickland, 31, made a brief appearance in New London Superior Court on Monday where he was appointed a public defender and pleaded not guilty to the upgraded charges.

Strickland was initially charged with first-degree assault for allegedly causing the injuries sustained by 46-year-old Gerson Chiluisa of Bridgeport outside the Stonington Institute facility at 618 Poquonnock Road.

Chiluisa died at Yale New Haven Hospital a day after the assault and the new charges of manslaughter, second-degree assault and breach of peace reflect that he died.

Records show that on March 25 police and firefighters were sent to treat a man on the ground in the parking lot who was bleeding from the head from an apparent fall and possibly a seizure.

Chiluisa, who was semi-conscious, denied he was hit or attacked, police said. Stonington Institute staff, however, said Strickland had been seen running across the street to 40 High Rock Road, and told a staff member there that he had hit Chiluisa, police said.

The High Rock Inn is an in-patient substance abuse treatment center associated with Stonington Institute.

Strickland, who had been kicked out of the Stonington Institute facility that morning for assaulting another client a few days earlier, had told a staff member at High Rock to call 911 because there was a man on the ground.

Police said Strickland then ran off, saying "I didn't mean to hit him that hard."

Police found Strickland at Sneeker's Cafe at 568 Poquonnock Road where they said he admitted striking Chiluisa in the face with the bottom part of the palm of his hand, causing him to fall backward and hitting his head on the asphalt.

Strickland has a long history of arrests and convictions for charges that include sexual assault and burglary. Held on a $500,000 bond, Strickland is due back in court on May 30.

