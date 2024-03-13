Man not wearing helmet dies in Yankton County motorcycle crash

Mar. 13—VOLIN — A motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet died in a crash Tuesday, March 12 in Yankton County.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said it's the second fatal vehicle crash this year involving a motorcycle in which the driver was not wearing a helmet. However, South Dakota law does not require all motorcyclists to wear helmets. The law says anyone younger than 18 must wear a helmet.

Officials say a 65-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a 2001 Septic Tanker Truck at about 5 p.m., four miles north and three miles west of Volin.

The Highway Patrol investigation concluded that the motorcycle was traveling east on 301st Street, near 446th Avenue, behind the semi-tractor trailer. The truck was traveling the same direction, officials say, and the motorcycle was attempting to pass when the truck began to turn into a field. The motorcycle crashed into the vehicle and the man was thrown from it. He died at the scene as a result of the injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and officials are not releasing the names of those involved pending notification of family members.

On Feb. 4, Jameson Egemo, a 24-year-old man from Buffalo sustained fatal injuries from a motorcycle crash in which he was driving a 2024 Kawasaki KX450 without a helmet.