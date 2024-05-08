Man with no more than 69 cents used bad check to buy Raptor, Bettendorf Police say

A 24-year-old New Windsor man who, Bettendorf Police say, had no more than 69 cents in his bank account, was in custody Tuesday after allegedly writing a bad check for a Ford F-150 Raptor.

Curtis Fussell faces a felony charge of first-degree theft, according to Scott County Court records.

Curtis Fussell (Scott County Jail)

On Oct. 15, 2020, Bettendorf Police took a report of theft at Lindquist Ford, 3850 Middle Road, on Oct. 6, 2020. After an investigation it was determined Fussell committed the offense, officers allege in affidavits.

Police say he wrote a check for $56,795.36 to buy a 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor “knowing that the check would not be paid,” affidavits say.

“Despite the fact that the funds could not be verified the night the check was written, the Ford F-150 Raptor was turned over to (Fussell) and he took possession of it,” officers allege in affidavits.

Fussell wrote out the check on an active checking account in Fussell’s name that he had opened on Aug. 25, 2020. ‘’Since opening the checking account, the most money Defendant ever had in it was sixty-nine cents,” police allege in affidavits.

In affidavits, police say the check was rejected when it was processed and the business’s attempts to reach Fussell to make payment were unsuccessful.

Fussell, who was arrested on a warrant, was being held Tuesday in Scott County Jail on a total $25,000 bond. He is set for a preliminary hearing May 17 in Scott County Court.

