Man With No Arms Accused of Stabbing Tourist With Scissors in Florida

The homeless man with no arms is a fixture in South Beach, authorities said.

A homeless man with no arms has been arrested in Miami after he stabbed a tourist with a pair of scissors, according to police.

Jonathan Crenshaw is a fixture in South Beach, known for painting canvasses with his feet in the heavily trafficked tourist area.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, police said he stabbed 22-year-old Cesar Coronado, who was visiting the area from Chicago. Crenshaw told officers he was lying down when Coronado punched him in the head, according to an arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald.

Crenshaw used his feet to grab a pair of scissors and struck Coronado twice before walking away, police said.

Police found Coronado bleeding from his left arm. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Coronado and a friend denied Coronado hit Crenshaw and told officers they were only asking for directions when the homeless man jumped up and stabbed Coronado.

Crenshaw is being held at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $7,500 bail. He is charged with aggravated battery, according to online records.

