Man nearly crashes into sheriff's vehicle during pursuit

Jun. 5—A man was arrested in Lebanon Wednesday after he nearly crashed into a Wilson County Sheriff's Office vehicle in an attempt to flee.

Killian Ellis — who was wanted out of another jurisdiction on outstanding warrants for evading arrest, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest — was traveling on Sparta Pike when a Lebanon Police Department sergeant noticed his black pickup truck.

When the sergeant tried to conduct a traffic stop on Ellis at the Shell Gas Station on Sparta Pike, Ellis allegedly did not stop and continued through the parking lot.

The sergeant drove around Ellis to cut him off and stepped out of his vehicle. After ordering Ellis to turn the truck off, the sergeant reached over to turn the vehicle off.

"Wilson County deputies then arrived on scene and blocked Ellis off completely," the Lebanon Police Department stated on social media. "Sgt. Scott was able to get the vehicle in park, but not before Ellis tried to drive off, nearly crashing into a WCSO police cruiser."

Authorities say a search of the vehicle revealed a bag of meth, scales and cash.

In addition to his outstanding warrants, Ellis was arrested on charges of felony evading arrest, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of methamphetamine.

"We're thankful no one was hurt, and we appreciate the Wilson County Sheriff's deputies' help during this stop," the department stated on social media.

No additional information was released.