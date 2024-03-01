Man named person of interest in arson case claims Russian mafia is responsible

A Morganton man claims the Russian mob burned down his business. Investigators agree the fire was intentionally set, but they aren’t sure about his story.

Wendell Fox owns Fox Built Construction in Morganton. He showed Channel 9′s Dave Faherty one of the threatening videos he claims he received after he said he borrowed hundreds of thousands of dollars from people in New York and then filed for bankruptcy last summer.

PREVIOUS: Building for construction company in Morganton catches fire

“Enjoy the time you got left. Your days are numbered. Stuff like that,” Fox told Faherty.

In late January, flames swept through the building, causing more than $700,000 in damage.

Police have called Fox a person of interest in the case. According to search warrants, investigators could smell the odor of something used to start a fire in an upstairs storage room. They said the owner of the company is the only person of interest in the case.

“I didn’t do it,” Fox said. “I have gone though a bunch of turmoil right now.”

Fox says his financial troubles started more than a year ago. Court documents say when he began to run short on funds, he went online and filled out loan applications and was contacted by a broker out of New York.

ALSO READ: ‘I’m concerned’: Neighbors protesting proposed megasite development in Burke County

After filing for bankruptcy months later, Fox claims the threats started.

But the search warrant says Fox defaulted on four $100,000 loans. Just days before the fire started, his bankruptcy was dismissed, making him responsible for all of the debt.

“I’m not nearly stupid enough to do something like that knowing it’s going to cripple me more, and that I’m going to be the prime suspect,” Fox said.

The search warrant says Fox told investigators that “he knows it looks like he started the fire.”

The police chief said this remains an active investigation. They are working closely with the State Bureau of Investigation, who were spotted back out at the scene this week.

(WATCH BELOW: Arrest made in house fire that injured 1 person, firefighters say)