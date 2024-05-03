Mohammad Alkurdi was sentenced to nearly 32 years in prison for the murder of his wife, a mother of four, last year in their Chandler apartment, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced on Friday.

On March 14, 2023, at about 11:20 a.m., Chandler police went to an apartment complex near Dobson and Frye roads on reports that a man just shot his wife.

Police found Alkurdi, 40, outside the apartment with his four children, all below the age of nine, according to a news release from the county attorney.

Inside the apartment's master closet, police found 39-year-old Duaa Ibrhim Youse Abu Alwaja, the suspect's wife and mother to the children, with two gunshot wounds and pronounced her dead.

One of the children, aged seven at the time, witnessed the shooting and said she wanted to protect her mother but that the shooting happened too fast, the release stated.

“These young lives will forever see, feel and know the impact of domestic violence," county attorney Rachel Mitchell said in the release.

The shooting came after a series of domestic violence incidents that included the mother being threatened with a knife by Alkurdi, according to the news release.

The mother had reportedly been seeking help with the situation, going as far as changing the locks to the residence and gathering documents for a restraining order.

Two days shy of the year anniversary of the shooting, Alkurdi pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, and three counts of disorderly conduct involving a weapon, amassing a total of 31.75 years to be served consecutively.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, call or text the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit www.thehotline.org.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man who murdered his wife last year sentenced to nearly 32 years in prison