Man who murdered waitress at Roseville restaurant sentenced 55 years to life

(FOX40.COM) — A man who walked into a Placer County restaurant and murdered his ex-fiancé who worked there as a server was sentenced on Monday.

In June of 2021, 48-year-old Johnnie Jordan entered House of Oliver and shot 51-year-old Vita Joga, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. Next, he drove to the South Placer Jail and turned himself in.

Man convicted of fatally shooting woman inside Roseville restaurant

“The relationship started like any other, with a coffee date that led to a romantic relationship,” prosecutors said. “Unfortunately, Jordan had a violent history with a record of possessing a firearm as a felon, criminal threats, and more that Joga was not aware of.”

The district attorney reported that the relationship progressed into an engagement, but the victim decided to part ways. The split led to jealousy, stalking, and continued domestic violence. Jordan reportedly had a “history of strangulation.”

Burglar targets Leatherby’s, Bj’s Brewhouse and Taco Bar in Folsom

On Monday, Judge St. Evans sentenced Jordan, now age 55, to 50 years to life in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for first-degree murder of Joga.

“Today was about Vita and her loving family and friends. No one should have to experience or endure intimate partner violence on any level.” said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire. “Our office stands committed to empowering our victims and survivors- to strengthen their voice, to educate our community about risk factors and warning signs, and to help survivors re-write their story and escape toxic environments before it’s too late.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.