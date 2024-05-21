Man who murdered and hid Ann Marie Shirran granted 46 temporary absences from prison

David Folker was convicted in 2013 for the second-degree murder of his former partner Ann Marie Shirran in 2010. (CBC - image credit)

David Folker, a man who killed the mother of his child 14 years ago and hid her body in a wooded area in eastern Newfoundland, is allowed to leave prison temporarily on "extensive" escorted absences.

The Parole Board of Canada said Folker has been granted three different types of escorted temporary absences — when an inmate can leave a correctional institution accommodated by one or more escorts — for family contact, personal development and community services. It is unclear how long the absences are, though the board says they are "of limited duration."

In a decision dated May 14, the board said Folker can leave prison on 46 different occasions over the next year, but must report any intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females to his parole supervisor.

Folker was convicted in 2013 for the second-degree murder of his common law partner, Ann Marie Shirran and sentenced to life in prison, without chance of parole for 15 years.

Folker reported Shirran, 32, the mother of his young son, missing in July 2010, sparking a significant search and police investigation which would later focus on Folker himself.

Shirran's remains were discovered two months later in an isolated area just outside of Cappahayden, on Newfoundland's Southern Shore.

"She had expressed a desire to end the relationship, and you killed her following an argument," the parole board decision said.

Folker admitted to killing Shirran on Day 1 of his highly-publicized trial three years later but argued for a conviction of manslaughter. He was sentenced to life in prison without chance of full parole for 15 years.

Folker has undergone several assessments since his incarceration, including the most recent in November 2022 which found his risk for committing violent behaviours in his first year upon release is low, but risk of future spousal assault is elevated.

A 2014 assessment indicated a "high imminent risk of violence toward a partner and a low imminent risk of violence toward others."

The Correctional Service of Canada said Folker was "very resentful towards your spouse" and that "your offences were not impulsive, but were said to be planned and manipulative."

The board wrote that Folker completed several programs while incarcerated and his "institutional behaviour is said to be impeccable."

The board ultimately granted Folker, who was originally from Nova Scotia, four visits to his mother's home for up to 10 hours, including travel time, with a "non-security" escort. He was also granted 18 absences to attend a "positive lifestyle program in the community," and 12 personal development absences to attend Buddhist functions.

He's also been granted six absences for "resocialization purposes through a variety of outings at shopping centres, charitable organizations, restaurants, and other locations," and two other community absences of 12 hours each.

Speaking to high school students

During these absences Folker will attend a positive lifestyles program offered by the Salvation Army and speak to high school students about his "experiences."

"The board believes that all of these [escorted temporary absences] will further your ability to reintegrate the community via a gradual and structured release," the decision said.

"They offer you the ability to make positive contacts in the community as you build towards an eventual day parole release."

The board said Folker will be under close supervision and that they believe his risk is manageable under the proposed release plans.

The board noted that Shirran's family members who presented victim impact statements are opposed to his conditional release.

However, the board found he is a low risk for "violent recidivism."

Folker also has convictions for causing death by criminal negligence when he drove drunk and caused the death of another person. He was later convicted of mischief.

