Man who murdered elderly Manchester brothers dead of natural causes

Apr. 5—An inmate who died at the New Hampshire State Prison in Concord on April 1 was a double murderer, convicted of killing two elderly brothers more than two decades ago, prison officials said Friday.

The inmate, identified as Uno Kim, 64, died of hypertensive and coronary heart disease, according to an autopsy performed Tuesday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, prison officials said.

Corrections officers were notified of a medically unresponsive inmate just after midnight Monday, according to a statement by the New Hampshire Department of Corrections. They called an ambulance and began life-saving measures, which included performing CPR and using an automated external defibrillator.

Efforts to revive the man were stopped after a do-not-resuscitate order was confirmed in his records, officials said.

Kim was convicted in 2003 by a Hillsborough County Superior Court on two counts of first-degree murder in the strangling deaths of two well-known Manchester residents, Theodore and Gary Joseph.

As the verdicts came down, Kim protested to the judge that he did not kill the Josephs.

"I really am sorry, but truth is, I didn't kill them," Kim said at the time. "I loved them from bottom of my heart. I messed up . . .," he said, "but I didn't kill them."

Teddy Joseph, 76, and Gary Joseph, 77, were strangled in their home Feb. 26, 2003, with plastic flex cuffs.

Grooves left on the victim's bodies showed the killer had bound the men and choked them to death, then cut off the telltale straps.

Prosecutors said Kim left behind a cable tie that slipped up Teddy Joseph's pant leg. State Police fingerprint experts found Kim's thumbprint on the tail end of the tie.

The brothers, who never married, lived all their lives in a family home on Canton Street near Elliot Hospital. They were known for operating Joseph Brothers Market on Union Street for decades.

Neighbors at the time said it was common knowledge the brothers kept large amounts of cash in their house.

Prosecutors said Kim, deeply in debt at the time, looted the Josephs' house of about $87,000, then headed to the Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods casinos to pay off gambling debts and try to increase his take.

Kim had been living a flashy existence, supporting a wife and family in Bedford and a mistress in New Jersey, and frequenting the high roller tables at casinos, prosecutors said.

Police established that Kim purchased a bundle of 34-inch cable ties — the same brand used in the murder — at Home Depot just days before the crime.

Manchester Detective John Patti was credited with exploring the source of the ties and documenting Kim's purchase through surveillance footage and register receipts.