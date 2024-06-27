Man murdered at Compton pool party, reward offered in search for killer

Authorities are offering a $20,000 reward in the search for a shooter who left a man dead and five others hospitalized at a Compton pool party.

The June 7 shooting occurred at a home near Greenleaf Boulevard and Mayo Street at around 7:45 p.m., according to the Compton Sheriff’s Station.

Arriving deputies found a man, Robert Abdelkader III, 28, lying near the backyard pool area with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Abdelkader, a business owner, was catering the pool party when he was fatally shot.

Around 200-300 people were at the home before the large crowds were seen running away as shots rang out, deputies said.

The other five victims — two men and three women — were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

Robert Abdelkader III was shot and killed at a pool party in Compton on June 7, 2024. (Instagram)

A press conference held by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on June 26, 2024 offering a $20,000 reward in the murder of Robert Abdelkader III. (LASD)

A $20,000 reward is being offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for information leading to the identification and apprehension of the shooters responsible for the murder of Robert Abdelkader III. (LASD)

Officers were seen surrounding the home’s large backyard and scouring the property for evidence.

Several canopies and covered sitting areas in the yard were knocked over while a large amount of debris was seen scattered across the lawn. The suspects were seen fleeing the area through a nearby alley.

Detectives believe there were several shooters involved and that Abdelkader was an innocent bystander. Investigators also believe there are several witnesses who may know the suspects’ identities.

Abdelkader’s loved ones are devastated and hoping the suspects involved will be arrested soon.

“My son was a great individual,” said the victim’s father, Robert Abdelkader, Jr. “We did our best to raise him right. He took the initiative to start his own business. He was a giver. He gave a lot to the community, friends and family. He was always there [to help.] We will miss him and we definitely need your help. We need justice. I never thought I would be in a situation like this. Whatever it takes. Please, someone saw something. Please say something.”

A $20,000 reward is being offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors for information leading to the identification and apprehension of the persons responsible.

At a Wednesday press conference, investigators said they are seeking information and videos from partygoers that were posted on social media and are likely still stored on their cell phones.

“Help me get a killer off the streets,” said Inez Adkins, the victim’s mother. “Because next time, they may kill again and it could be your son. It might be your brother, cousin, uncle or dad. I’m begging, if you have video, if you know the person or their whereabouts, please call any local police officer and share the information.”

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. The home is located near the campus of Compton College.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

