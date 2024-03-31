Man mugged, shot, on South Circle Drive

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to reports of a shooting Sunday morning, Mar. 31, on the 500 block of South Circle Drive at 7:05 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen, said CSPD. He was taken to a local medical facility. The man told police that he walked behind a business in the area and a man approached him with a handgun and demanded his wallet.

The man did not hand over his wallet and was shot by the suspect, who then fled the scene after struggling briefly with the victim. There have been no suspects identified at this time. The CSPD Robbery Unit has taken over the investigation, which is ongoing.

