Man Mistakenly Drives Stranger's Car After Picking Up Pizza

Vincent Zapeda was on his way home after picking up a pizza when he realized he was not in his car. The Montana man accidentally drove a vehicle that was identical to his. He drove right back to the parking spot and returned the vehicle. Turns out, Zapeda was driving Cynthie Fisher's vehicle. "I'm just embarrassed for leaving my key in the car," she says. "I always thought having the dog in the car would protect the car, but he's not much of a guard dog."

