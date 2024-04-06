Man missing and at risk due to medical condition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 23-year-old man was reported missing Saturday and is considered at risk due to a medical condition, police said.

Kenneth Folgar was last seen in the 2300 block of Valentine Street in south Bakersfield. He’s described as 5 feet 8 inches, 255 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.