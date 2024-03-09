Man missing for over 2 months last seen on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — Officers in Chicago are asking for the public’s help in the search for a man who has been missing for nearly three months.

Police say 46-year-old Oscar Valenzuela went missing on Tuesday, Dec. 12, and has not been heard from since.

According to Chicago police, the missing man was last seen in the vicinity of the 5300 block of South Hermitage Avenue, in the city’s Southwest Side neighborhood of New City.

Police say Valenzuela, who has black hair and brown eyes, stands 5-foot-3 and weighs around 130 pounds.

Photo provided by Chicago police shows 46-year-old Oscar Valenzuela who officers say went missing in mid-December of 2023.

Chicago police were not able to provide a description of what the missing man was last seen wearing but said he may be carrying a black backpack.

Chicago police notified the public about the missing man’s disappearance in a news release on Friday evening.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 46-year-old Oscar Valenzuela is asked to contact the CPD Area One Special Victim’s Unit at 312-747-8380 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their search can also leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

