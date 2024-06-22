Man missing for days found alive in California wooded area

A 34-year-old man was found alive in a California wooded area after he was heard calling for help Thursday, nine days after he was last seen, officials said.

Lukas McClish was last seen on the morning of June 11 in Boulder Creek — near Big Basin Redwoods State Park, about 14 miles north of Santa Cruz. He was reported missing on June 16, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities found Lukas McClish near Foreman Creek in California on Thursday. (@CALFIRECZU via X.com)

Witnesses near Foreman Creek, off Big Basin Highway, reported hearing cries for help Thursday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies and state and local authorities confirmed it was McClish. Authorities used drones to determine his exact location and brought him to safety.

He had no major injuries and was reunited with his family, the sheriff's office said.

