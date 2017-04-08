Man Missing After He Allegedly Jumped Off Cruise Ship on Honeymoon

A Georgia man, who was on a honeymoon, is missing after he reportedly jumped over the balcony of a cruise ship on Friday.

Reco Scott, 32, disappeared from the Carnival cruise line’s Liberty ship, around 5 a.m. when he was allegedly seen jumping from a ninth deck balcony, according to reports.

The ship reportedly turned around after crew members were notified of the jump.

As of Saturday, after calling in the Coast Guard, Scott was nowhere to be found, reports said.

The Liberty resumed course for the Bahamas Friday afternoon, according to NYDailyNews.

Scott was on his honeymoon with wife Angelijica Scott after they renewed their vows last Saturday, according to WAGA.

