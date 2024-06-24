Man who may have been struck by Banshee roller coaster at Kings Island has died

The man who may have been hit by a roller coaster at Kings Island has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Arntanaro Nelson, 38, of Wilmington, Ohio, was pronounced dead on Friday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was flown to for treatment after being found with a serious injury inside a restricted area near the Banshee roller coaster.

The coroner's office listed Nelson's circumstances of death as a "suspected accident."

Amusement park officials said in a statement they believe Nelson was possibly hit by the ride. Mason police previously told The Enquirer that Nelson was in the restricted area to retrieve keys he had dropped while riding the Banshee.

The incident has been under investigation by Kings Island, Mason police and the Ohio Department of Agriculture's Division of Amusement Ride Safety and Fairs.

The Banshee was closed as a result of those investigations, however, the ride reopened on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man possibly struck by Kings Island Banshee roller coaster has died