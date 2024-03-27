Man with machete critically wounded in Staten Island road rage shooting

A man wielding a machete was shot in the chest, leaving him in critical condition, during an apparent road rage clash on Staten Island Wednesday, police sources said.

Cops called to Vineland Ave. near Grantwood Ave. in Arden Heights about 9:30 a.m. found the 45-year-old victim suffering a gunshot wound, cops said.

The 50-year-old man who shot him, who police sources identified as a retired cop, remained at the scene, claiming the younger man had threatened him with the machete before he pulled his pistol and fired.

Cops are investigating the possibility the shooting occurred during a road rage clash that began a few blocks away. Preliminary reports indicated that two vehicles were involved.

Medics rushed the man with the machete to Staten Island University North, where he was listed in critical condition.