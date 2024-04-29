‘Man, I’m done.’ MS Coast man reacts after AL postal inspectors intercept drug shipments

“’Man, I’m done.’”

That’s what Gulfport resident James Franic Ray said after he realized authorities had connected him large mail-order shipments of methamphetamine to his home on Cable Ridge Road, records show.

His arrest came after a postal inspector at a post office in Mobile, Alabama, first intercepted an April shipment of over four pounds of meth addressed to Ray’s home.

The meth had been mailed from Las Vegas and placed inside two metal cans wrapped in some black plastic, the records say. A further search of post office records showed Ray had received other deliveries in the past from the same Las Vegas address.

The Alabama postal inspector worked with agents from the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and the Drug Enforcement Administration to set up the delivery of a portion of the meth to Ray’s home.

Once the delivery was made, the drug agents went to the home and confronted Ray.

When the agents walked inside, the records say, they saw the package had opened with a knife and the meth was sitting on a coffee table inside.

A further search of the home resulted in the seizure of additional meth along with cash and notebooks filled with information on bank accounts and user information on Pay Pal and Venmo accounts.

After Ray realized his arrest was imminent, the agents said Ray kept telling them to hurry up and make the arrest before anyone saw him being taken into custody.

Prior to his arrest, Ray had already served time in prison for a variety of crimes that included armed robbery and burglary convictions.

The convicted felon had an extensive criminal history, authorities said.

Ray is currently jailed pending further action in the federal case in Gulfport.