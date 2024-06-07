Man lured woman into woods then sexually assaulted her, Pierce County detectives say

Pierce County detectives are looking for a man suspected of luring a 19-year-old woman into nearby woods then sexually assaulting her.

About 11:30 a.m. on May 17, the man was in the woods next to a senior living facility in the 8600 block of Portland Avenue East in the Midland area. He went up to the woman, who works there, and said he needed help with an injured cat, according to a Pierce County Sheriff’s Department news release.

He lured the woman into the woods then punched her. She was knocked down, and he sexually assaulted her. The man ran away, and the woman went back to facility where another employee called 911, the release said.

Pierce County detectives created a sketch after interviewing the victim.

Description of the suspect

Detectives released this description of the man:

Black, 55-65 years old, over 6 feet tall, 300 pounds or larger.

Dark “crew cut” hair with noticeable amount of gray.

Heavily wrinkled brow and dark circles under eyes.

Eyes described as distinctly wide-set, slanting downward, and small for his face.

Prominent midsection that appeared to affect the suspect’s gait.

The suspect wore a neck gaiter across his face.

Anyone with information can contact the Sheriff’s Department or can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-TIPS, the release said.