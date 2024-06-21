‘Find this man;’ Loved ones frustrated man suspected of killing pregnant mother, teen not in custody

It’s been one month since an early morning double homicide claimed the lives of a 16-year-old, a 32-year-old mother, and her unborn child.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke to the victim’s family. They will speak about the agonizing wait for justice LIVE on News Center 7 at 6.

Police have identified Nico Cunigan Jr. as the suspect, but he has not been spotted since the crime.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman, 16-year-old dead after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

Family members have questions.

“This man did a heinous act, a heinous act towards an unborn child, a mother a teenager and y’all still have not found him,” Jennifer Louis, the mother of 16-year-old Deante Johnson said.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.