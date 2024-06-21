‘Find this man;’ Loved ones frustrated man suspected of killing pregnant mother, teen not in custody

WHIO Staff
It’s been one month since an early morning double homicide claimed the lives of a 16-year-old, a 32-year-old mother, and her unborn child.

Police have identified Nico Cunigan Jr. as the suspect, but he has not been spotted since the crime.

Family members have questions.

“This man did a heinous act, a heinous act towards an unborn child, a mother a teenager and y’all still have not found him,” Jennifer Louis, the mother of 16-year-old Deante Johnson said.

