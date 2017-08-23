Man Who Lost Legs to Heroin Returns with New Mission

Just months ago, Matthew came to The Doctors seeking the help he needed to finally turn his life around after losing both his legs due to his heroin struggles and battling years of substance abuse. He’s back to share his new mission in life.

Looking back on his appearance on the show in September, he saw himself as “a complete zombie, someone who was completely disconnected from life.” “Now, I feel full of life. I’m driven. I have goals that I’m trying to accomplish,” he shares.

In addition to psychotherapy, Matthew is receiving transcranial magnetic stimulation, which uses electromagnetic pulses to target specific brain nerve cells to help with his phantom limb pain. The pain relief has completely gotten him off opioids.

More with Matthew: What Are His Daily Struggles Now?

Matthew is joined by mom Cathy, dad Terry, sister Tera along with his therapy team, psychiatrist Dr. Todd Hutton and therapist Dr. Brian Licuanan.

“His addiction tore us apart,” his sister shares. “The biggest change is that he is here, he’s back and present… that’s just been the biggest gift.”

Matthew has not been able to find the right prosthetics in order for him to hopefully walk again, but The Doctors have a possibly life-changing surprise for him.

Watch: How Heroin Affects the Body

Prosthetic facilitator Fred Hernandez, who is an amputee himself, has assembled a team of network resources to help Matthew achieve his dream. College Park has agreed to donate both feet, ST&G is giving him both of his prosthetic knees, and Quality Care Prosthetic and Orthopedics is donating socket parts and building his prosthesis.

“You are going to have state-of-the-art legs so you can walk on your own,” ER physician Dr. Travis Stork tells an ecstatic and emotional Matthew.

“I’m speechless. I don’t know what to say. I can’t say enough… thanks,” he says. We can’t wait to see him hopefully come back and walk on The Doctors' stage!