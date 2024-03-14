Man living at Rockland hotel housing migrants charged with child rape, DA says

A 26-year-old man living in a hotel housing migrants in Rockland is being held without bail on a child rape charge, accused of raping a 15-year-old girl, the district attorney said Thursday.

Cory B. Alvarez, of Haiti, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday in Hingham District Court on one count of aggravated rape of a child, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said. He was held without bail pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing scheduled for March 22.

The court ordered that Alvarez surrender his passport and have no contact with the victim while in custody, Cruz said.

At approximately 7:06 p.m. Wednesday night, Rockland Police responded to the Comfort Inn at 850 Hingham St. for a report of a sexual assault, Cruz said. The Comfort Inn is currently part of a state/federal program to house migrant families, and Alvarez lived at that address.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 15-year-old girl, who was then taken by ambulance to South Shore Hospital for treatment, Cruz said.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW