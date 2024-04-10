A man paid just $200.57 for one night at a famous NYC hotel, then lived there rent-free for years. Now he could go to jail.

Mickey Barreto booked a one-night stay at the New Yorker Hotel in 2018 for $200.57.

He stayed on, paying no rent for five years thanks to a local housing law.

Police arrested him in February. He's now facing fraud charges and possible jail time.

A New Yorker successfully lived in the iconic New Yorker Hotel building for half a decade without paying a single cent in rent — but the jig is up.

Police arrested Mickey Barreto in February and charged him with filing fraudulent property records after attempting to claim homeownership of the hotel, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Barreto skirted thousands of dollars worth of rent payments by exploiting a little-known local housing law, among other alleged crimes, and attempted to charge another tenant in the building rent.

For the Manhattan district attorney, the latter was the last straw.

“As alleged, Mickey Barreto repeatedly and fraudulently claimed ownership of one of the City’s most iconic landmarks, the New Yorker Hotel,” Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

Barreto is currently facing 24 charges, including 14 felony fraud counts, for parts of his elaborate five-year scheme. If found guilty, he could be sentenced to several years in prison, The New York Times reported.

Barreto's residency at the renowned hotel — which in its heyday hosted numerous dignitaries and celebrities including Muhammad Ali and John F. Kennedy —dates back to 2018 when he first learned about New York City's Rent Stabilization Code. This law grants tenants residing in individual rooms within buildings built prior to 1969 the right to request a six-month lease.

The entrance to the New Yorker Hotel. Kevin Webb/Business Insider

After staying in room 2565 for a single night for a total cost of $200.57, Barreto decided that he was, in fact, a tenant.

However, when Barreto requested a six-month lease from the hotel, he was promptly evicted.

Barretto — a California transplant with a penchant for conspiracy theories who also claims to be the self-proclaimed leader of a tribal community he founded in Brazil, according to The New York Times — refused to take no for an answer.

Barreto was eventually caught in a web of lies

In 2018, Barreto sued the Holy Spirit Association for the Unification of World Christianity, which bought the New Yorker Hotel in 1976. Despite the initial denial by a judge, the case escalated to the state Supreme Court. In the end, Barreto won his appeal by default because the building’s owners didn’t show up for the trial.

While the hotel was ordered to give Barreto a key, the two parties never agreed on lease terms. Because he couldn't be evicted, he lived at the hotel rent-free.

The lobby of the New Yorker Hotel. Shutterstock

It wasn't until July 2023 that a judge ruled in favor of the hotel, citing Barreto's failure to sign a lease or pay rent, according to the Times.

The DA said that, over the years, Barreto has falsely portrayed himself as the hotel's owner and attempted to profit from the building. This included registering the hotel under his name with the New York City Department of Environmental Protection as part of an effort to transfer the hotel’s bank accounts to himself, the DA said.

In 2019, the Unification Church also sued Barreto for representing himself as the hotel's owner on LinkedIn and uploading a forged deed to a city website. The case is ongoing, and in the interim, Barreto has been instructed to abstain from asserting ownership of the building.

Business Insider reached out to Barreto through his company, Mickey Barreto Missions, but didn’t hear back.

“I never intended to commit any fraud. I don’t believe I ever committed any fraud,” Barreto told The Associated Press. “And I never made a penny out of this.”

The check-in desk at the New Yorker Hotel. Sharkshock

Barreto — who claims to be a direct descendant of Christopher Columbus, according to the Times — is now awaiting trial.

In a move as bizarre and surreal as his entire stunt, prior to his release from police custody earlier this year, he claimed he placed a call to the White House, leaving a message disclosing his location.

According to the Times, there is no evidence to suggest any connection between Barreto and the White House.

When reached for comment by BI, the NYPD directed questions to the district attorney's office.

Read the original article on Business Insider