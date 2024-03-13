Man in life-threatening condition after being shot outside Dayton grocery store

A man is in life-threatening condition after he was shot outside of a Dayton grocery store Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m., Dayton police and medics were dispatched to Cornell Meat King Supermarket on the 3500 block of Cornell Drive for reports of a shooting, News Center 7 previously reported.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, a 45-year-old man, according to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer. He was transported to an area hospital.

No one has been taken into custody at this time.

Dayton police are asking anyone who may know anything or have witnessed the shooting to call Montgomery County Regional Dispatch at (937) 225-4357 or (937) 333-COPS (2677).

