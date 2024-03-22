Man life-flighted after Traverse Mountain dirt bike crash

LEHI, Utah (ABC4) — A man in his early 20s was life-flighted Thursday after a dirt bike accident near Traverse Mountain.

Just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, officers with the Lehi City Police Department said they responded to a dirt bike accident in an open space of Traverse Mountain, near 5250 North. The biker reportedly struck a steel gate in a restricted area for motorized bikes and vehicles.

The biker, who was going westbound, was thrown approximately 40 feet from the gate.

Police said the biker was transported by ambulance to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was life-flighted to Intermountain Medical Center. He is currently in stable condition.

A man on another dirt bike was accompanying the victim, but was a few yards behind him at the time of the crash, police said.

Police are investigating speed as a factor in this crash, but said the investigation is ongoing.

There is no further information available at this time.

