Man lies about posing as teen girl in robbery in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno man who said to have posed as a teen girl to commit robbery in Fresno County lied about doing so, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say they responded to the area of Manning and Walnut Avenues where they contacted a man who reported he had pulled over near an orchard and was resting in his car when suddenly, another man pulled him out of the vehicle, beat him with a baseball bat, and robbed his car and cell phone, fleeing in the victim’s vehicle.

Man poses as teen girl, arrested after robbery in Fresno County, deputies say

According to sheriff’s officials on Wednesday, the suspect, 19-year-old Isaac Solano, was spotted in the stolen vehicle a day later with a young woman inside. Solano said he engaged with the victim in an online conversation where he posed as a female teenager. An agreement was made to meet for sexual favors, but the plan all along was to set him up to be robbed.

On Friday, deputies sent an update saying Solano made this up. It was determined, after a review of new evidence, that Solano never contacted the victim ahead of time by posing as a teenage girl. Solano was in the area, saw the parked car as an opportunity to steal, and acted upon it.

Sheriff’s officials say Solano was arrested under suspicion of carjacking, robbery, and assault with a deadly weapon. Anyone with more information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.

