Man led state police on 12-mile pursuit in York County, trooper injured: affidavit

A New Jersey man led state police on a 12-mile chase in York County during an evening rush hour earlier this month, and it ended with a state trooper suffering an injury, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Richard Yaw Otchere, 27, of Newark, N.J., has been charged with numerous offenses, including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

He was released on $100,000 bail, according to online court records.

A woman who answered a phone number listed for Otchere in court records declined to comment.

State police trooper tried to pull over vehicle, but it sped off: affidavit

A state police trooper was traveling north on Interstate 83 on March 22 when he saw a BMW with a temporary Delaware registration traveling 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. The car was weaving in its lane and tailgating a vehicle, the affidavit states.

The trooper queried the registration and found it belonged to a 2022 blue Volkswagen Passat.

The trooper activated the cruiser's lights and sirens to stop the BMW around the Leader Heights interchange, but the driver accelerated at a high rate of speed off the highway, the affidavit states.

State police pursued the vehicle on Leader Heights Road, South Queen Street and back onto the highway. The chase ended on I-83 South between the Glen Rock and Shrewsbury interchanges.

Pursuit reached speeds of more than 120 mph: state police

During the pursuit, Otchere traveled at speeds in excess of 120 mph, weaved in and out of traffic, and nearly struck other vehicles, the affidavit states.

It ended when state police used a precision immobilization technique to stop the fleeing vehicle.

Otchere's car traveled across the road and struck another trooper's patrol vehicle, the affidavit states.

State police had to forcefully remove Otchere from the car, and he resisted arrest by preventing troopers from removing his hands from under his body, the affidavit states.

One trooper suffered a dislocated shoulder and went to WellSpan York Hospital for treatment.

Vehicle search turns up baggies of marijuana: state police

State police smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the car, and Otchere's eyes were glassy and bloodshot, the affidavit states. He seemed unable to comprehend what had happened.

"What are you pulling me over for," he asked, according to the affidavit.

During a search of the car, police found items, including two baggies of marijuana and rolling papers. The baggies tested positive for THC, the affidavit states.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Man charged after state troopers chase him for 12 miles in York County