Man leaves woman with nose injury after punching her in Chelsea: NYPD

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man is wanted for allegedly punching a woman in Chelsea two weeks ago as videos of women discussing being attacked in New York City went viral on TikTok.

The man, who was wearing a white t-shirt, brown pants and a blue jacket approached the 23-year-old woman on 6th Avenue on March 20, according to authorities. He then allegedly punched her in the face before fleeing southbound on 6th Avenue, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a nose injury.

There have been five similar incidents over the last several weeks of women getting punched while walking down the street of Manhattan, according to the NYPD. Two men have been arrested in connection to those attacks, but police have not linked any of them.

Not all of the incidents that were posted to social media have been reported, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.

